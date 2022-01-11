Browns GM Andrew Berry offers what sounds like a goodbye to receiver Jarvis Landry

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) fist bumps offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt as he comes off the field during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland, Ohio. [Jeff Lange/Beacon Journal]

What sounded like a goodbye to Jarvis Landry from Browns General Manager Andrew Berry Tuesday made it seem likely that the five-time Pro Bowl receiver will be a salary-cap casualty in the offseason.

Landry is signed through 2022, slated to earn $15.05 million in salary and bonuses with a cap hit of $16.55 million, according to spotrac.com. But his dead cap hit would be $1.5 million if he's released.

Starting 12 games for the Browns (8-9), Landry led the team in receiving with 52 catches for 570 yards (11.0 average) and two touchdowns and rushed six times for 40 yards and two scores.

His receiving touchdowns were the lowest of his career, and the passing attack led by injured quarterback Baker Mayfield ranked 27th in the league with 195.3 yards per game.

Landry, 29, battled injuries to his left knee in 2021. He sprained the medial collateral ligament in Week 2 and spent four games on injured reserve, the first he's missed due to injury in his life. He sat out a 16-14 home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Dec. 20, when 22 players and three coaches were out with COVID-19. It seems possible that Berry will look for dynamic receivers in the April 28-30 draft.

Acquired in a trade from the Miami Dolphins in March 2018, Landry was a driving force in changing the Browns’ culture, starting with his training camp speech in the receivers room that aired on the HBO series “Hard Knocks.”

“I think everybody on this call knows how much respect that we have for Jarvis Landry and really what he’s meant for our team and organization over the past several years,” Berry said. “He’s been a productive player for us since the day that we traded for him and he’s been really a key piece in how the team and organization have evolved over the last several years.”

Landry’s future is among several tough decisions Berry faces, headed by the uncertainty surrounding quarterback Baker Mayfield, scheduled to undergo left shoulder surgery on Jan. 19. Among the others is whether to resign defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, who played on a one-year contract worth up to $10 million in incentives.

Although he missed two December games with COVID-19, Clowney finished strong, recording 5.5 of his nine sacks in his final three games, four in the last two weeks. While Browns All-Pro defensive end Myles Garrett is lobbying for Clowney to stay, Clowney is sure to command a raise when free agency opens at 4 p.m. on March 16.

“JD had a really good season for us. Was very productive run and pass, disruptive player, I think he paired nicely with the guys we had up front, obviously with Myles being at the forefront,” Berry said. “He did the things that we envisioned when we signed him. Good season, fit in nicely for us and the next several weeks we’ll see kind of what the future holds with all our guys across the roster.”

Cornerback Denzel Ward, the fourth overall pick in 2021, will play on his fifth-year option next season, but appears in line for an extension. The Nordonia High School and Ohio State product was voted to his second Pro Bowl, tied his career-high with three interceptions, including a 99-yard pick-six at Cincinnati, and tied cornerback Greedy Williams for the team lead in passes defensed with 10.

“I think Denzel put together a fine year,” Berry said of Ward, who played in 15 games, surpassing his career high of 13 as rookie. “He made a number of really big plays for us at critical moments in the season. Obviously, we know he’s a local kid, drafted and developed here. He put together a really strong season for us, so we’re pleased with that.”

Marla Ridenour can be reached at mridenour@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/browns. Follow her on Twitter at www.twitter.com/MRidenourABJ.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns Jarvis Landry a likely offseason salary-cap casualty