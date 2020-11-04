Browns GM Andrew Berry: ‘We explored a number of possibilities’ at NFL trade deadline

Tuesday’s trade deadline passed with no moves from the Cleveland Browns. On Wednesday, Browns general manager Andrew Berry indicated the lack of movement wasn’t from a lack of trying on his part.

“We explored a number of possibilities,” Berry told reporters via Zoom. “And really for us, the trade process is really every week, it is not even just about the deadline. So, we did explore a number of different possible transactions.”

Berry noted the lack of movement around the league, citing the lack of teams willing to give up assets for fair market value. He also mentioned the expanded playoff picture ruling out fewer teams from contention in this highly unpredictable season.

