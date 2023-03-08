Browns gifted a talented defensive tackle in The Draft Network’s latest mock draft

Another mock draft and another outlet in the Draft Network giving the Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Mazi Smith. The Browns desperately need help at defensive tackle and Smith is an intriguing prospect that would add the needed size to stop the run at 337 pounds. He is a stout run defender that flashes some nice athleticism against the pass rush.

However, the tape for Smith is widely inconsistent and it makes some hesitate to take him that early in the draft. If you think you can develop a more consistent rusher the tools to be an outstanding player are all there. If the Browns pull off a move for edge or wide receiver help before the draft it wouldn’t be a terrible pick to take Smith but it’s not my first choice.

More Mock Drafts!

Post-Combine Mock Draft: Browns add explosive WR, reshape defense Retooling the defensive line and adding speed in this Browns Mock Draft Browns make splash trade for big-time pass rusher in PFN's new mock draft

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire