What the Browns are getting in Taven Bryan

The free agency period has started and the Clevland Browns are making moves. Although the first signing was not an All-Pro caliber break the bank type of addition, Andrew Berry and the front office put a smile on my face by adding former Jacksonville Jaguar, Taven Bryan.

Bryan was selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft by Jacksonville after dominating the SEC at Florida and the Browns are hoping he can realize his potential in Cleveland on a one-year prove-it deal worth up to $5 million. This kind of signing has been a familiar one as it is similar to the one they made with Karl Joseph and Takk McKinley, who were other former first-round selections.

Let’s dive into the new Cleveland Brown!

Positives

Taven Bryan is a unique ball of athletic clay and it was common knowledge that he was in no way shape or form a complete prospect or a ready-made plug-and-play starter when he was drafted. Unfortunately, he never molded into a starter in Jacksonville either, but he still has NFL starter physical traits.

Few interior defensive linemen have his level of pure explosiveness and, at only 26 years old, still has time to develop into an impact player.

Bryan checks all of the boxes of a legitimate athletic freak with the type of strength you get from living in the weight room, insane speed for a player of his size and excellent hops to knock down passes or field goals. Bryan can also lay the smackdown on ball carriers like Triple HHH at Wrestlemania.

I think signing Taven Bryan was a low-risk and high-reward situation for Cleveland and the perfect signing. The worst-case scenario is that he can provide adequate depth for a season and the best case is that the former first-round selection reaches his potential and becomes a reliable starter in the NFL.

Negatives

Despite only being 26 years old, we have to be honest and admit that at this point, Taven Bryan is a bust. The former first-rounder has only earned 17 starts in his four-year career and it was pretty obvious why the Jaguars declined his fifth-year option.

Bryan has a ton of potential and is a freak athlete, but that never amassed to anything of a starter caliber in Jacksonville. Bryan still looks lost and hasn’t developed any moves to disengage from blockers and is, unfortunately, closer to the low floor than the high ceiling that his scouting report mentioned.

