What the Browns are getting in Jacoby Brissett

The Cleveland Browns have found their new backup quarterback in Jacoby Brissett who they signed for a one-year contract worth $4.65 million and that includes $4.5 million in guarantees. Typically the signing of a reserve quarterback isn’t marked as Earth-shattering news but with Deshaun Watson dealing with the likelihood of a suspension, Brissett needs to be ready to play.

Brissett was originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft after dominating at N.C. State. I was expecting a bit more for a backup, but Brissett is solid and at 29-years old should have plenty of gas left in his tank.

Let’s dive into what he can do!

Positives

Jacoby Brissett has recent starting experience as he was an effective game manager for the Miami Dolphins last season during his five starts. If we are being honest, Brissett is still probably a top 25 quarterback in this league.

Brissett still showed ability as a runner as well. Adding a quarterback with his level of experience with 37 starts in his six-year career feels like a good idea.

Brissett is a definite upgrade over Case Keenum who is five years older and not nearly as big or athletic. The addition of Brissett also may be an indication of where the offense is heading considering both quarterbacks on the roster have dual-threat ability. Brissett has 653 career rushing yards to go with 13 touchdowns on the ground.

Jacoby Brissett shook Johnathan Abram out of his shoes. … and then he got blasted by Denzel Perryman.pic.twitter.com/ST0blmAQWq — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 26, 2021

Brissett is big at 6’4″ and 231 pounds, who has all of the requisite physical talent to start in the NFL and that is never a bad thing for a backup.

To summarize, Brissett has an absolute cannon, can run, and is a big guy, that seems like the total package.

Negatives

Brissett had a forgettable stint in Miami, but it is hard to blame him considering the lack of identity that the offense had, but regardless, last season might have taught us that Brissett is nothing more than a game manager.

Full disclosure I was much lower on Brissett than most coming out of college, but I was proven wrong as he has carved out a nice career. With that said, Brissett has some of the same struggles he had in college in that he holds on to the ball too long failing to make decisive decisions and missing manageable NFL passing windows.

