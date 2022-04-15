What the Browns are getting in Corey Bojorquez

The Cleveland Browns are still making moves and have decided to add a punter in former Green Bay Packer, Corey Bojorquez. Cleveland has added the punter on a two-year deal and despite a punt block during the playoffs being his major highlight from this past season, it is clear the Browns feel like they have shored up the punter spot.

Bojorquez had an impressive average of 46.5 yards per punt, which now stands as a Green Bay franchise record and Cleveland is hoping he can keep this momentum going for 2022.

All of the special teams attention is placed on the kicker, but punter was a missing piece too and Bojorquez may be the one to finish the puzzle. Let’s dive into what the new Brown can do.

Positives

Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Full disclosure, I have a hard time trying to evaluate punters, but it appears Bojorquez is coming off a solid season with Green Bay. Bojorquez can actually make an argument that he was one of the better punters in the entire league for the first half of the season.

Bojorquez should also have no problem under the bright lights of the NFL as he has been in the league since 2018 and Cleveland will be his fifth stop. Bojorquez had 53 punts for 2,467 yards for a healthy average of 46.5 yards per punt last season and if he can maintain that then the Browns will be happy.

Packers punter Corey Bojorquez just smashed an 82-yard 💣 pic.twitter.com/CXhCkxCj0k — Field Yates (@FieldYates) October 17, 2021

Negatives

This signing was a bit odd, because as our friends at Packers Wire can attest, although Bojorquez was phenomenal during the first half of the season, his performance fell during the back half, possibly due to the weather. It was also pointed out to me that he is not the most competent holder either.

The #Patriots nearly blocked another punt in the 3rd quarter. They showed punt block and this time (!!!) the #Bills decided to recall their gunners. But even then, Matt Slater was thiiiiiiiisssss close and Corey Bojorquez shanked the punt. pic.twitter.com/SlNAEqyM7E — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) October 1, 2019

