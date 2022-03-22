What the Browns are getting in Chase Winovich

The Cleveland Browns performed an extremely interesting trade that saw former inside linebacker Mack Wilson go to the New England Patriots for defensive end, Chase Winovich. The former Michigan edge rusher was drafted by New England in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and is only 26 years old.

I was a bigger fan of Wilson compared to most, even believing that he had first-round ability when Cleveland drafted him in the fifth round of 2019 and although he was a very solid player, he was prone to missing too many tackles and getting a return of a youthful and talented end is a big win in my eyes.

There is a ton to love about Winovich and his game and I honestly believe he makes a much larger impact in Cleveland than most people will expect. The following are the positives and negatives to look for in the former Michigan man’s game.

Positives

[The Providence Journal / Kris Craig]

Winovich isn’t far removed from being a good pass-rusher who lead New England in sacks in 2020 with 5.5. Winovich was once viewed as a foundational piece to the rebuilding Patriots defensive with the versatility to play with his hand in the dirt or standing as an outside linebacker.

The Browns have traded LB Mack Wilson to the Patriots for EDGE Chase Winovich. Winovich: 70.4 grade since 2019 (38th among EDGEs) pic.twitter.com/VgKUAluaoi — PFF CLE Browns (@PFF_Browns) March 15, 2022

Winovich is a high-effort guy with enough length to make an impact at defensive end. He has the ideal strength to anchor and not get bullied and is fairly technical considering his playing experience. Winovich had a promising start to his NFL career but struggled with injuries this past season and was buried on the depth chart, but has the potential to start in the NFL.

Chase Winovich is a depth piece @ EDGE. Played sparingly in 2021 after playing well his 1st 2 seasons. He is primarily a pass rusher. Brings elite speed / quickness despite smaller build. Turns 27 in APR and has 1 yr left on deal. He’s half the cost of Mack @ $1.2m. #Browns #NFL pic.twitter.com/zlXB0QY1Yh — CLEology (@_CLEology) March 15, 2022

This was a big win for the Browns and the trade is honestly humorous because Wilson and Winovich had such similar career trajectories. Both showed flashes and played large roles and fell out of favor. Winovich was placed on IR for a stint last season and that didn’t help matters, but my hopes are high for him in Cleveland.

Story continues

Negatives

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Winovich had an electric start to his career in New England but was a non-factor in 2021 as he struggled with injuries and was relegated to the IR. The writing on the wall was pretty clear, and even when he was removed from IR, Winovich was a healthy scratch for the Patriots playoff game.

Winovich had an explosive workout at the NFL Scouting Combine, but I am not seeing that level of an athlete on tape. He is no slouch, but expectations should be tempered for anyone relying on those numbers.

1

1