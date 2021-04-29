Browns general manager Andrew Berry welcomes newborn daughter on day of 2021 NFL draft

No matter who Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry selects in the first round of the 2021 NFL draft, Thursday will go down as one of the best days of his life. Berry and his wife, Brittan, welcomed a newborn daughter, Eden, hours before the start of the draft.

The Browns announced the news, calling Eden the "first round pick" of the Berry family. Brittan echoed that sentiment, but joked that they specifically asked Eden to "NOT" be born on draft day.

Well, if you are wondering who the real first round pick is of the 2021 NFL Draft...

Meet Eden.

Came on 🏈Draft Day🏈, exactly like we asked her NOT to. https://t.co/rEd1Z6If4k — Brittan Berry (@brittanberry) April 29, 2021

The Berrys have two sons, Zion and Kairo. Zion made an appearance at Berry's introductory press conference with the Browns in 2020. Berry placed a Browns helmet on Zion's head at the event.

Browns hold No. 26 pick in the 2021 NFL draft

Barring a trade, Berry is set to make one pick Thursday night. The Browns hold the No. 26 overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. Berry said the team will be flexible with the pick, and it's possible the Browns will move up or down in the draft depending on how things shake out early.

Our own Eric Edholm sees the Browns grabbing edge rusher Joe Tryon with that pick. Tryon ranks as the No. 35 player in the draft, according to Edholm, putting the Browns in the right range to grab Tryon.

After the pick is in, Berry should probably get some rest. He's got a busy day tomorrow and that was the case even before Eden arrived.

More from Yahoo Sports: