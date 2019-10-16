Browns' Garrett said he was punched by 'fan' wanting picture

TOM WITHERS (AP Sports Writer)
The Associated Press
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Monday, Oct. 7, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)

CLEVELAND (AP) -- The Browns are even taking hits off the field.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett said he was punched in the face Wednesday by a ''fan'' who wanted to take a picture with him. Garrett posted on his Twitter account that the person ''hopped'' out of his car before delivering a blow that had little effect on the muscular 6-foot-4, 270-pounder.

''Put your legs into it,'' Garrett wrote, ''might have actually made me flinch.''

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

A Browns spokesman said the team is aware of the incident ''and appropriate law enforcement authorities have been notified.''

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 draft, Garrett and his teammates practiced earlier in the day at the team's headquarters before being excused during their bye week.

The Browns are just 2-4 after being picked as a potential Super Bowl contender following a busy offseason. They play the defending champion Super Bowl champion New England Patriots on Oct. 27.

---

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP-NFL

What to Read Next