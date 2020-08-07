Browns GM talks up Baker Mayfield’s 'outstanding' offseason

Browns General Manager Andrew Berry is loving what he’s seeing from quarterback Baker Mayfield this offseason.

Berry said that Mayfield has been everything a team wants in a franchise quarterback, both in his physical preparation (he’s among the many players who says he gained muscle and lost fat), and his mental approach.

“Baker has really been outstanding this entire spring and summer — level of engagement with the coaching staff, getting up to speed mentally with the system and his interaction with his teammates,” Berry said.

Mayfield showed a lot of promise as a rookie first overall pick in 2018, but he took a step backward with his play in 2019: He had a lower completion percentage, fewer yards per pass, fewer touchdowns and more interceptions in 2019 than 2018. The Browns need to see Mayfield take a big step forward in Year 3.

Browns G.M. talks up Baker Mayfield’s “outstanding” offseason originally appeared on Pro Football Talk