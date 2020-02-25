Browns G.M. sees Odell Beckham Jr. as part of future, Kareem Hunt too

The latest new Browns administration is going out of its way to make Odell Beckham Jr. feel welcome.

New General Manager Andrew Berry told reporters today at the Scouting Combine that he wants to hang onto the talented wide receiver.

“Odell is a very talented football player,” Berry said. “We view him as a part of our future.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Beckham’s currently recovering from core muscle surgery, though the hope is he’ll be ready to contribute more through the offseason. Trade speculation seems to just be part of Beckham’s life at this point, but since firing former coach Freddie Kitchens, that seems to have died down, with the team taking every opportunity to say how much they value him.

Berry also told reporters that he planned to use some level of tender on restricted free agent running back Kareem Hunt.

Hunt’s status was something of a question after an offseason traffic stop during which he admitted to the officer that he wouldn’t pass a drug test. Owner Jimmy Haslam called the behavior “not acceptable,” and made it clear that the team had higher expectations of the guy who was suspended eight games last year for a pair of physical altercations, one with a woman.

Asked earlier this month if the team still wanted him, Haslam replied: “If Kareem can lay out and follow the expectations we’ve laid out for him.”

Apparently he has, for now.