Browns full mock draft v5.0: The trade up scenario

In the last edition of the Browns Wire full 2021 mock draft, we explored the concept of trading back from the No. 26 spot and acquiring more picks. This time, we go in the other direction.

Trading up requires two things: a specific target to go after and a team willing to move back for a reasonable price. With that in mind, I picked out two potential targets that should appeal to the Browns but don’t figure to be available when they pick at 26. I’m not willing to mortgage much in the future to move way up, nor do I expect GM Andrew Berry to do that either.

The two targets I zeroed in on were Michigan EDGE Kwity Paye and South Carolina CB Jaycee Horn. Using three different mock draft simulators (The Draft Network, Pro Football Focus and Fanspeak), I ran several mocks to get a good feel for where those players generally project.

Now to the move up…

First round: Jaycee Horn, CB, South Carolina (trade up)

(AP Photo/Sean Rayford)

The trade

The Las Vegas Raiders trade No. 17 overall to the Browns for No. 26 overall, No. 89 overall (third round) and No. 132 overall (fourth round). With the acquired pick, the Browns select South Carolina cornerback Jaycee Horn. The aggressive move up gives the Browns an instant starter at outside cornerback with an All-Pro talent ceiling. Horn, the son of former NFL wideout Joe Horn, is a big, physical corner with an excellent sense of timing and route anticipation. He can play press man or zone, and his length and quick reactions make him a real threat in either scheme. He needs a little technical refinement in his backpedal and his tendency to grab receivers who break inside, but this is a top-shelf cornerback prospect worthy of a top 20 pick. Injecting Horn into the lineup opposite Denzel Ward at outside corner allows the Browns to keep newcomer Troy Hill in the slot where he's at his best. It takes away the reliance on a full recovery from third-year corner Greedy Williams with his nerve issue in his shoulder that forced him to miss the entire 2020 season. Horn is a tone-setter with attitude and infectious confidence.

Second round: Milton Williams, DT, Louisiana Tech

Milton Williams Louisiana Tech

(AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Williams emerged as a force on the defensive interior with his quickness, strong hands and tremendous drive for the ball. He's arguably the best DT in class at getting off blocks, and Williams works down the line of scrimmage like Sheldon Richardson in his prime. Williams is an odd size (6-3/284) and he's making a sizeable jump from Conference USA to the NFL, but he's got the ability to thrive at the next level. He's a more complete player and better at finding the ball than former starter Larry Ogunjobi already, though he will need to improve his anchor strength and course of action against mauler-type blockers.

Third round: Amari Rodgers, Clemson

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

After the trade, the Browns are down to just one third-round pick. And it's time to tap into the deep wide receiver class with Clemson's Amari Rodgers. The Tigers standout worked more down the field in 2020 and showed off his ability to be even more dangerous out of the slot in the NFL. He's one of the best in class at creating after the catch and is a smooth operator working the underneath routes and middle of the field.

Fourth round: Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Now with just one fourth-round pick as well thanks to the trade up in the first. The fewer picks means that the Browns must focus on a player here who can at least contribute on special teams early, and that's Surratt. Not that Surratt won't be a good linebacker in Cleveland in time, but he's still learning the position after switching from quarterback three years ago. The swiftness, the vision and the instincts all reflect well upon a guy who ran the offense as a dual-threat QB. It plays especially well in coverage, where he is NFL-ready. The speed and surprisingly adept tackling form will make an immediate impact on special teams, where the Browns lost several key cogs this offseason.

Fifth round: Damar Hamlin, S, Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Hamlin started for four seasons at Pittsburgh, and his experience shows. He's a safety who is rarely caught out of position or by surprise. The ball skills and tackling in space are Hamlin's strengths. The 6-foot, 207-pounder is smart, quick to react and a reliable presence who can play in a split-field scheme or also slide up and play over the slot. Hamlin is just an average athlete and isn't a thumper, but he's a player who should develop as a capable No. 3 safety and help out on special teams right away.

Sixth round: Shane Buechele, QB, SMU

Timothy Flores-USA TODAY Sports

The Browns have an opening for a No. 3 quarterback with some developmental potential. Enter Buechele, who shows pinpoint accuracy and toughness in the pocket. While he's not big, Buechele is crafty and smart with the ball. His best NFL fit is in a rhythm-based passing game with receivers presenting multiple options--just what Kevin Stefanski operates in Cleveland. He's actually earned comparisons to current Browns backup, Case Keenum. The shoe fits.

Seventh round: Drew Dalman, OC, Stanford

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Keeping the pipeline flowing with young potential on the offensive line is something the Browns need. Adding a smart scheme fit like Dalman, who is undersized but smart and technically adept, makes a lot of sense with the final round pick.

