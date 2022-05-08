Browns front office moves: Add historical NFL hire, lose national scout reportedly

There are four major transaction windows in the NFL primarily impacting four different groups:

Right after the season – Coaching and head of front office changes are made, generally, shortly following the end of a regular season. NFL league year opens – When the NFL league year opens, veteran players are on the move in free agency and via trades. NFL draft – A short time later, the NFL draft (and undrafted free agency) hits with college prospects joining the ranks of the NFL. After the NFL draft – Even on teams that make moves at the top of their front office, generally, scouts and other front office moves are saved until after the NFL draft.

For the Cleveland Browns, their front office is seen as a place ripe to pull people from with promotions and raises. Under Andrew Berry, the Browns have put together a staff full of interesting, mostly young, executives that other teams are interested in.

Kwesi Adofo-Mensah

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

This offseason, Adofo-Mensah was hired as the Minnesota Vikings general manager after two years with the Browns under Berry. His analytics background made him a perfect fit as the Vikings look to rebuild while still being competitive.

Cleveland received a third-round pick in 2022 and will receive another in 2023 for Adofo-Mensah’s hire.

Ryan Grigson

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Brought in by Berry to assist in the front office, Grigson was hired away by Adofo-Mensah when he took over the Vikings. While Grigson was much maligned for his time as the Indianapolis Colts GM, his knowledge of scouting players was helpful for Berry and will be for Minnesota.

Glenn Cook

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

(Unfortunately, none of our picture resources have Cook’s photo available at this time.)

Cook was interviewed by multiple teams this offseason for their general manager roles but missed out on both positions. Many expect that Cook will have a strong chance to take one of those top roles in the upcoming offseason.

If another team hires Cook, the Browns will get two more compensatory picks in the third round.

Charles Walls

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

(Same photo issue with Walls.)

A less known name, Walls joined Cleveland along with Berry in 2020. As the team’s national scout, Walls helped direct the department and oversee the plans. The Browns, with their depth of staff, were not able to keep Walls as the Philadelphia Eagles, reportedly, just gave him a promotion:

Sources: The #Eagles are hiring #Browns national scout Charles Walls as their new Dir of Player Personnel. Walls previously worked for the #Packers before joining CLE’s staff in 2020. — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) May 8, 2022

Since we’ve seen some questions on social media, Walls’ loss does not apply to the compensatory pick process as he was not hired to lead a front office.

Catherine Raiche

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Eagles GM Howie Roseman (pictured above) hired Berry for one season before his return to Cleveland. Berry’s time in Philadelphia seemed to have a big influence on his aggressive nature. Now the two teams, reportedly, have swapped front office executives.

Lose one to the Eagles, steal one from the Eagles. As first reported by Tony Grossi earlier this week, Cleveland is now expected to hire Catherine Raiche as their Assistant GM under Berry:

Sources: The #Browns are hiring Catherine Raîche as Assistant GM, making her the first ever woman to hold that position in NFL history. Raîche was formally the VP of football operations for the Eagles. — Brad Stainbrook (@StainbrookNFL) May 8, 2022

As noted, Raiche’s hiring will be historical for the NFL when made official. As a minority, if Raiche is with the Browns for two seasons and gets hired to head up a front office, Cleveland would receive two more third-round compensatory picks.

