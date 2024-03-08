Browns free up cap space with Jed Wills restructure

The Browns don't have much salary cap space, but they created a little today by pushing more of the cap hit on Jedrick Wills' fifth-year option toward future seasons.

Cleveland converted Wills' fifth-year option with a restructure bonus that clears $10.44 million off this year's cap and pushes it into future void years, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

It doesn't change that Wills is in the fifth and final season of his rookie contract and will hit free agency in 2025 if he doesn't re-sign with the Browns or get franchised next year. It just changes how much of the fifth-year option salary counts toward this year's cap.

The Browns acquired Wills with the 10th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft. Last year he missed the second half of the season with a torn MCL, but he's expecting to be good to go for 2024.