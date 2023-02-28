Browns free agency target officially franchise tagged by Washington Commanders

It is no secret that the Cleveland Browns need to upgrade their defensive tackle room this offseason through free agency and through the 2023 NFL Draft. However, the list of targets they have to work from has continued to shrink. That list has shrunk down again this morning as the Washington Commanders have officially used the franchise tag on perhaps the best defensive tackle on the market in Daron Payne. With the NFL Scouting Combine coming down the pipeline this week, the Browns may need to get busy on young talent as the pool to work with in free agency continues to minimize.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire