Browns free agency: What options make sense at wide receiver?

There have been limitations for the offense of the Cleveland Browns for several years with their lack of ability to stretch a defense vertically consistently. The free agent class at the position isn’t a deep one or good overall, especially for the type of player the Browns need (and Josh Gordon isn’t leaving the XFL to come back in the doors anytime soon). They have got to find someone that can do what they drafted Anthony Schwartz to do which he hasn’t been able to accomplish.

However, there are a few cost-effective options for the team that come with some risk but also plenty of reward chances. Overall the Browns should look to fill their need in the draft as the free agent class is weak. Let’s take a look at three players that could make sense for the Browns next month.

D.J. Chark, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver D.J. Chark might be out of the Browns’ price range unless the team gets him for a multi-year deal to spread out the cost. However, if they find a way to bring him in Chark provides a great mixture of size at 6-foot-4 but has great speed to stretch the field and open things up underneath.

The biggest risk with Chark, and a reason he may be affordable, is his injury history where he misses time nearly every year. But in a limited role with the Browns Chark may be able to stay healthy and do the thing the Browns are missing and help the offense get vertical.

Parris Campbell, Indianapolis Colts

Most Browns fans remember Parris Campbell from his Ohio State guys where his elite speed was on display each week. Another player that comes with an injury history as Campbell hadn’t played more than seven games in a season during his first three seasons.

But when on the field the speed shows and if the Browns brought him in he would fill a hole they have. Campbell has reliable hands as PFF only charted him with three drops in 85 targets with the Colts this season.

Byron Pringle, Chicago Bears

Another speed specialist that shouldn’t break the bank is the Bears Byron Pringle. It wasn’t a good season for Pringle who only caught 10 passes while appearing in 11 games. He does have the ability to stretch the field though he will be 30 next season.

Pringle is an example of how poor the free agent wide receiver class is as one of the few that make sense for what the Browns need. He could be a nice depth piece to stress the field but the Browns need to focus on the draft to get vertical at the position.

