Browns found fifth-best value in the 2023 NFL draft

Every team enters the draft with different philosophies from drafting the best player available to drafting for positional needs. The Cleveland Browns went into the 2023 NFL draft with the clear goal of drafting based on their board and landing as much value as they could. And it shows when comparing the value they got based on consensus big boards.

And according to a graph posted by Warren Sharp, the Browns came away with the fifth-best value of all 32 teams this weekend. Unfortunately for the Browns, their AFC North rivals, the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals, were also ranked in the top five.

best value 2023 NFL draft classes 1. Giants

2. Steelers

3. Eagles

4. Bengals

5. Browns

6. Titans

7. Broncos

8. Dolphins

9. Colts

10. Jaguars see pic for 1-32 plus methodology team-by-team & round-by-round analysis to follow 🧵 pic.twitter.com/lEP7sNDvMF — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 29, 2023

More NFL Draft!

Browns receive an A- for the value added in 2023 NFL draft Reviewing the 2023 NFL draft haul for the Browns The Browns added 709 pounds of weight between picks no. 98 and no. 111 2023 NFL draft: Browns undrafted free agent tracker Browns trade out of final pick, put a bow on 2023 NFL draft

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire