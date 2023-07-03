Browns: Former GM calls Cleveland a ‘sleeper team’ to win the AFC North

Is head coach Kevin Stefanski facing a make-or-break season as the Cleveland Browns look to get back into the playoffs in 2023? After two straight seasons of missing the playoffs, the Browns made massive upgrades to their roster and are officially out of excuses.

And one of their various former general managers thinks they are a sleeper team to sneak to the top of the AFC North after finishing last in the division a year ago. Michael Lombardi joined The Pat McAfee Show to discuss the Browns, and he thinks the move to hire Jim Schwartz as their new defensive coordinator could push them over the top.

You can see what Lombardi had to say about his former employer here.

"I think the Cleveland Browns are a sleeper team because they're gonna be a lot better on defense with Jim Schwartz"@mlombardiNFL #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/4dpfZvGhLe — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 23, 2023

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire