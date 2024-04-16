Browns forever! Players return to Cleveland to retire

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Two former Cleveland Browns players are returning to The Land.

WR Rashard “Hollywood” Higgins and LB Christian Kirksey will sign one-day contracts to retire as members of the Browns, the team announced in a press release.

“We are thrilled that Rashard and Christian wanted to come back and retire as Cleveland Browns,” said Browns executive vice president JW Johnson. “Both players obviously made an impact on the field, but they each made a lasting impression in the Cleveland community as well. It’s a testament to who they are as individuals, and we are honored to have them retire as part of our Browns family.”

Higgins was selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He played six seasons (2016-21) in Cleveland, appearing in 82 games and recording 137 receptions for 1,890 yards with 12 touchdowns.

Higgins was also an active volunteer in the Cleveland community, the team says. He most recently played for the Carolina Panthers.

Kirksey played six seasons (2014-19) with the Browns. During that time, he appeared in 73 games and registered 463 tackles, 11.5 sacks, two interceptions, 16 passes defensed, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries.

Kirksey was also a star off the field.

“He was named the Browns 2018 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and also the Texans 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year, earning the rare distinction of being the nominee of two different teams for one of the league’s most prestigious awards,” the team said in a press release.

Kirksey also played for the Green Bay Packers and the Houston Texans.

The team has not said when Kirksey and Higgins will officially retire.

