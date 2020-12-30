Browns forced to close facilities due to COVID-19 contract tracing

Our facility is currently closed while contact tracing is taking place. pic.twitter.com/e3Lae3eS5G — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 30, 2020

The Cleveland Browns announced on Wednesday that they were closing their facilities to perform contract tracing due to multiple positive COVID-19 tests. According to reports, it was one member of the coaching staff and one player.

Cleveland hosts the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend in the final game of the regular season. This puts 10 Browns on the Reserve/COVID-19 list heading into the weekend’s game.

Pittsburgh has nothing to play for and the Browns have everything. Even at 10 wins, they are not even assured of a playoff spot. This puts both teams in an awkward position depending on how the rest of the week plays out.

The Steelers have already made it official quarterback Ben Roethlisberger won’t dress for the game. With the playoffs starting next week there’s nothing the league can do in fairness to accommodate the Browns that won’t be a serious detriment to the Steelers. This is a game that must be played as scheduled no matter the situation for the Browns.

