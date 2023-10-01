Browns force huge fumble as Ravens were driving

Just in the nick of time. As the Baltimore Ravens had driven the football into plus territory, the Cleveland Browns forced a much-needed and massive turnover. Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running back Justice Hill mucked up a handoff, putting the ball on the turf, as defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was more than happy to jump on it. With starting quarterback Deshaun Watson out, the defense is going to continue to be relied on.

Outside of a one-play drive off of a Dorian Thompson-Robinson interception, the Jim Schwartz-led defense has been as advertised once again in today’s matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The pressure has been constant as the game currently sits at 7-3 in Baltimore’s favor.

Can the Thompson-Robinson-led offense scrounge some points together on the scoreboard to help them out? It has been tough sledding for that side of the football thus far, but there is still well over two quarters of play to go in this one for the rookie and the offense to get this figured out.

