Browns focused on Myles Garrett, do not rule him out vs. Falcons

After a long day for both Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns, the team has released a statement on their All-Pro pass rusher. Garrett somehow escaped the ugly accident with no serious injuries, and the Browns’ focus “is on providing Myles the medical care needed for him to return to football activity.”

The statement goes on to say that Garrett escaped the accident with just a shoulder sprain, a bicep strain, and minor lacerations and bumps and bruises. Somehow, the Browns have still not ruled out Garrett for Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

It is great news that Garrett and his passenger escaped much worse. We look forward to Garrett getting back to health as it is a joy to see 95 on the field.

an update on Myles pic.twitter.com/c2cXe1odzw — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) September 27, 2022

