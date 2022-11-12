Browns make flurry of roster moves on heels of matchup vs. Dolphins

The Cleveland Browns are set to take on the Miami Dolphins tomorrow, looking to continue to climb back from a 2-5 start. After a Halloween win over the Cincinnati Bengals, they now look to make it two in a row against the Dolphins in South Beach.

On the eve of this matchup, however, the Browns have made a slew of roster moves. One player has been waived, one activated from Injured Reserve, another signed to the active roster from the practice squad, and two elevated from the practice squad for the matchup.

We take a look at each of these moves and address their significance.

List

Browns land 3 on PFF's midseason All-Pro Team

Cleveland Browns Myles Garrett

RB Jerome Ford activated from Injured Reserve

Cleveland Browns Jerome Ford

Browns running back Jerome Ford. [Bob Self/Florida Times-Union]

After suffering an injury on a kickoff return against the Atlanta Falcons, fifth round rookie running back Jerome Ford was placed on Injured Reserve. After he was designated for return earlier this week, Ford has now been officially activated from Injured Reserve today.

As the Browns continue to struggle on special teams, they will at least get their starting kick returner back. Look for D’Ernest Johnson to potentially return to the inactives list this week as well, as Ford is now set to suit up for the first time since Week 4.

Roderick Perry II signed to the active roster

Cleveland Browns Roderick Perry

Cleveland Browns defensive tackle Roderick Perry II. (AP Photo/David Richard)

Do the Browns need a reason to sign a defensive tackle to the active roster? With rookie Perrion Winfrey going from a healthy scratch to missing most of this week with an illness coming out of the bye, it makes sense to add another defensive tackle to the active roster.

Roderick Perry II has been elevated from the practice squad once this season after spending all of 2022 with the Browns. His roster spot may be temporary, but for now, Perry at least gets a bump in pay to fill a roster spot along the defensive trenches in Cleveland.

Browns elevate LB Jermaine Carter II and Miller Forristall from practice squad vs. Dolphins

Story continues

Cleveland Browns Miller Forristall

Cleveland Browns tight end Miller Forristall. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

As teams do every single week, the Browns have also elevated two members of the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins. Those two players are tight end Miller Foristall and linebacker Jermaine Carter II.

With both David Njoku and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah ruled out for their second straight game, it makes sense to elevate both a tight end and a linebacker. This will be Forristall’s third game on the active roster, meaning he does not have any elevations left after this game.

The Browns still found a way to move the ball with ease without utilizing tight ends against the Bengals, so even without their second-leading receiver, they will not be too discouraged to air it out. Especially considering the Dolphins are a bottom-three team against the pass this season.

DE Isaac Rochell has been waived to make room for Ford's activation

Browns Isaac Rochell

Cleveland Browns defensive end Isaac Rochell. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

After signing Perry II and activating Ford from the IR, a roster spot had to give. That roster spot was defensive end Isaac Rochell’s. Losing snaps to seventh round rookie Isaiah Thomas (and rightfully so as the rookie has been thriving), Rochell has found himself as the odd man out in the rotation.

Fellow defensive end Chase Winovich has also been designated for return but has yet to be activated. Perhaps the release of one defensive end for the return of another is on the horizon. Rochell has not been much of a contributor for the Browns in 2022, and the Browns will likely look to get him back on the practice squad.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire