Browns fire Alonzo Highsmith, uncertainty about Eliot Wolf’s future

The Browns have a new General Manager and they’ll be making some more hires in the personnel department soon.

Dustin Fox of 92.3 The Fan reported on Wednesday that the team has fired vice president of player personnel Alonzo Highsmith. That report was followed by one from Chris Mortensen of ESPN that added assistant G.M. Eliot Wolf to the list of people who won’t be back in Cleveland next season, but backtracked a short time later to report that no final decision has been made.

Highsmith and Wolf each joined the Browns before the 2018 season. Both had worked with former Browns General Manager John Dorsey in Green Bay earlier in their careers and Dorsey brought them on shortly after he got the job.

It’s unsurprising that the changes in Cleveland would include parting ways with people tied so closely to Dorsey, although it remains to be seen just how sweeping those changes are going to be.