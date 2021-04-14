Browns finally sign DE Jadeveon Clowney

It took more than a year longer than expected, and that much longer than Cleveland GM Andrew Berry desired, but the Browns have finally signed free agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney.

The two sides reached an agreement after meeting in person several days ago. Exact terms of the deal between the Browns and Clowney are not yet known, but Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network indicates it’s a one-year deal that is contingent upon Clowney passing a physical.

The Browns offered Clowney significantly more money than any other team in the 2020 offseason, only to see the 2014 No. 1 overall pick spurn their advances and instead sign for $13 million for one year with the Tennessee Titans. Clowney tore his meniscus after just six games and no sacks.

Cleveland was the only team seriously linked to Clowney this offseason. The veteran is still recovering from the knee surgery, the fifth of his NFL career. Berry and the Browns remained very interested despite the durability risks. When he’s been on the field, Clowney has been an effective creator of QB pressures and a near-elite run defender, though he has just 5.5 sacks in his last 27 games, spanning back to the 2018 season.

Update: Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports it’s a one-year deal for $8 million with an additional $2 million in incentives possible in the contract.