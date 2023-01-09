Browns finally fire defensive coordinator Joe Woods after three seasons

After an abysmal season fielding the worst run defense in the NFL, and after a Week 18 collapse against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns have finally fired defensive coordinator Joe Woods according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The defense, to Woods’ benefit, did take a turn for the better over the second half of the season. However, it was too little too late for a defensive coordinator who routinely fielded defenses that blew gaps and coverages.

Some potential replacement candidates include Brian Flores, former Cleveland special teams ace Jim Leonhard, and Denver Broncos’ defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero. Welcome to January in Berea as the Browns once again have a bit of coaching turnover.

