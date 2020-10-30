Browns final injury report for Week 8: Myles Garrett good to go, 3 players out

Myles Garrett will be in uniform and in hot pursuit of adding to NFL-leading sack total against the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday. Garrett returned to Cleveland Browns practice on Friday after missing two days while nursing an ankle injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski indicated Garrett will not carry an injury designation for the Week 8 visit from the Raiders.

The news isn’t so great for three other Browns. Tight end Austin Hooper (appendicitis), linebacker Jacob Phillips (knee) and right guard Wyatt Teller (calf) will all miss the game due to their injuries.

No other Browns players have any injury designation, so there are no game-day questionable decisions this week.

