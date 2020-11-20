Browns final injury report for Week 11 has no players ruled out

No players were ruled out due to injury for the Cleveland Browns in Week 11. That’s the good news from the team’s final injury report of the week, following Friday’s practice session in Berea.

Two players, right guard Wyatt Teller and linebacker Mack Wilson, are designated questionable for Sunday’s matchup at FirstEnergy Stadium against the visiting Philadelphia Eagles. Both Teller and Wilson were limited participants on Friday. Teller is still nursing a calf strain while Wilson continues to be limited with a hip injury. Both played in Week 10.

The injury list is different than the reserve/COVID-19 list, however. And that list remains populated with several useful Browns. Most notable is Myles Garrett, who will not play on Sunday after being placed on the list on Friday.

Right tackle Jack Conklin and kicker Cody Parkey are both still on the list. If they test negative for COVID-19 again before Sunday, Conklin and Parkey can be activated in time to play against the Eagles.

