Browns Film Room: Wisconsin Defensive Tackle Keeanu Benton could fix run defense

It would be an understatement to say the Cleveland Browns’ defensive tackles struggled in 2022. They were historically bad against the run in the middle of the line and need to make massive improvements if they want to be competitive next season. Targeting Keeanu Benton from Wisconsin in this April’s draft would be a good start to getting things back on track.

The team needs to add multiple players at the position and adding a veteran in free agency first would be a good route to take. Benton does the things the team couldn’t last year and anchor the center of Brown’s defensive line.

Let’s look at some characteristics and film about what makes the Senior Bowl standout impressive and worth adding to the team.

Why Keeanu Benton is dominating the Senior Bowl

Keeanu Benton is a Senior checking in at 6-foot-4 weighing in at 317 pounds playing primarily as a nose tackle in college. He started all 12 games this season and in 2021 after playing in 15 games total his first two seasons. The production took a step forward this year finishing with 10 tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks.

Most of what Benton does on tape doesn’t show up on tape as he anchors the line and doesn’t allow much ground in the run game. For the past two seasons, Benton had two pass breakups and does an excellent job to disrupt passing lanes with his arms.

Benton absorbs blocks and clogs the rushing lanes

Why Keeanu Benton is dominating the Senior Bowl

One of the reasons the Browns’ linebackers struggled last season was that the defensive tackles could not keep them clean. Guys were constantly driven back or able to climb to the second level and block the linebackers. Benton excels at clogging the lane while eating double teams to keep athletic linebackers clean to make plays.

Plays like this do not show up in the stat column at the end of the day and it’s put as the dirty work. As you can see in this clip Benton takes on double teams not giving up much ground so his teammates can make the plays.

Benton often lines up over the center as a nose and wears number 95.

Plays with great strength and sneaky burst against the run

Why Keeanu Benton is dominating the Senior Bowl

It’s not just eating blocks that Benton does well against the run as he makes plenty of plays that show up in the stat column. He is a massive human and plays will great strength to push the line of scrimmage and get to the running backs. If Benton is in a one-on-one in the run game he can overpower a good amount of linemen to make the play with his power.

He has a surprising burst off the line for someone of his size that sometimes surprises offensive linemen as he uses a great swim move to slip past them. Though Benton is by no means a first-round talent his impact on the run game would be immediate in Cleveland.

Keeanu Benton's weakness

Why Keeanu Benton is dominating the Senior Bowl

As good as Benton is in the run game he struggles to be consistent as a pass rusher. He lacks a true pass-rush plan and if he isn’t able to overpower with his bull rush he won’t make much of an impact. Though he does possess burst off the line of scrimmage and sneaky good athleticism he isn’t able to use it consistently to win as a rusher.

He needs refinement in his technique because you see some flashes on tape that show he can make the plays. Early in his career in the NFL he likely won’t be a three-down player but in obvious run situations, he would be night and day from what the Browns had this past season.

