Browns Film Room: Auburn’s Derick Hall could be a great pairing with Myles Garrett

The Cleveland Browns have been unable to find a long-term starter opposite superstar Myles Garrett. Alex Wright is an intriguing player that has the skill set to develop into a great player but there isn’t a lot of depth at the position. Auburn’s Derick Hall is far from a polished and perfect prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft but his tools and athleticism are incredibly intriguing.

Hall has had a nice Senior Bowl week that only makes me like the prospect more. Hall will need to be coached up when it comes to his technique but with Jim Schwartz on the staff, the ability to set him up for success is there. Let’s take a deeper look at the film to get to know Derick Hall in this week’s draft film room.

Derick Hall by the numbers

Browns Myles Garrett Derick Hall 2023 NFL Draft

Thanks to the Senior Bowl this past week we have updated measurable for Derick Hall who checks in at 6-foot-2 and 252 pounds. Hall has nice length with 34 3/8 inch arms that he can use to disrupt passing windows.

During his senior season with the Tigers Hall tallied 6.5 sacks, 11.5 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, and one interception. His most impressive season from a statistical standpoint was his junior season in 2021 when he had nine sacks to go with 12.5 tackles for loss.

Sudden athlete with impressive explosion off the line and good strength

Browns Myles Garrett Derick Hall 2023 NFL Draft

When you put on the tape of Derick Hall it is easy to see how he wins and what is attractive about him as a prospect. He is incredibly explosive off the line of scrimmage and often blows right past offensive linemen. His strength and bull rush are equally as impressive when he utilizes them.

Hall times the snap well and flat-out gets in the backfield incredibly fast when he is at his best. His hands are inconsistent and need work but he has enough strength when he uses the proper technique to surprise linemen with an impressive bull rush and show he isn’t just about athleticism and explosion.

Versatility and Run Defense

Browns Myles Garrett Derick Hall 2023 NFL Draft

Derick Hall is a great scheme fit for what defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz wants to do defensively some of his best pass rush reps are as a standup outside rusher. Outside of that, Auburn used him to drop into coverage from time to time on running backs and tight ends and he wasn’t terrible at it.

But something the Browns team covets is the ability to set the edge and as a long and strong player Hall excels at doing that. You will see in these clips his ability to move in space and show his strength against the run.

Where he struggles

Browns Myles Garrett Derick Hall 2023 NFL Draft

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Sean Clifford (14) is tackled by Auburn Tigers defensive lineman Derick Hall

The biggest complaint I have with Hall as a prospect is his inconsistency with his hands. He allows offensive linemen to get into his body and control him far too often. He has great arm length and strength but lacks consistency in utilizing these tools.

Far too often if his first move doesn’t work then he gets locked up and doesn’t have the technique to fight through blocks. The biggest hope though is I believe these are coachable issues that someone like Schwartz could be able to fix.

