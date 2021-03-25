Browns feel “fortunate” John Johnson was available in free agency

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charean Williams
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Browns signed their top target in free agency, getting safety John Johnson III. He joins Grant Delpit, a second-round pick in 2020 who missed his rookie season with an Achilles injury, and Ronnie Harrison on the backend.

“We thought he was one of the more versatile safeties in the NFL,” Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said of Johnson, via Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. “He can play free safety, strong safety, and he can play in the box in the nickel or dime. His breadth of skills that he brings to the table — that he can play man coverage; he can play center field; he can support the run — and really do everything at a pretty high level. It’s perfect for what we want to be as a defense.

“On top of that, you have his intelligence and his natural leadership. That’s something we’ll always look to add to the mix, and we feel like we’re fortunate that he was available.”

Berry said Johnson is a player who “doesn’t usually make it to the free-agent market.”

The Browns signed Johnson to a three-year deal worth $33.75 million.

Browns feel “fortunate” John Johnson was available in free agency originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Browns 2021 NFL Draft: History of the No. 26 pick

    Some have been great, some have been rough

  • DeSean Jackson’s contract with Rams is for $4.5 million plus incentives

    DeSean Jackson will have a chance to earn up to $6.25 million with the Rams.

  • Watch: Browns 2021 offseason – what’s next with Jake Burns

    Watch: Browns 2021 offseason - what's next with Jake Burns from the OBR on free agents, Clowney, contract extensions and more

  • AP source: Cavs don't trade Drummond, working on buyout

    The NBA trading deadline came and went. Unable to find a trade partner Thursday for the benched center, the Cavaliers will try to structure a contract buyout for the two-time All-Star, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. Drummond hasn't played since Feb. 12 and could wind up on a contending team after being pushed aside in Cleveland.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Miami Dolphins GM Chris Grier makes pro day appearance. Here’s what he saw

    You know the Miami Dolphins have transitioned from free agency to the NFL draft when general manager Chris Grier hits the road on the pro day circuit. And he has done that already this year.

  • All the best Samsung deals to shop from the store's huge Discover Spring Event

    Samsung just kicked off an incredible savings event on everything from smart TVs to appliances to headphones—shop our top picks here.

  • Bears agreed to terms with RB Damien Williams on one-year deal

    According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Bears signed Damien Williams to a one-year deal. Williams previously was with the Chiefs. Last week, Williams was released by KC in a bit of a surprise move. In 2020, Williams opted out of playing due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the season prior, Williams averaged 4.5 yards per carry with the Chiefs in 11 games played. He also added five rushing scores. The 28-year-old is known for the pass-catching abilities as well. He had 30 catches for 213 yards and two touchdowns in 2019 as well

  • Mike McCarthy dishes on hiring Dan Quinn, Cowboys defensive scheme

    Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy discussed the defensive leadership under Dan Quinn and the scheme that will be used in 2021.

  • Clowney a Brownie? Free agent edge rusher visits Cleveland

    The Browns are taking another rush at Jadeveon Clowney. The free agent defensive end visited Cleveland on Wednesday, renewing a courtship that began last year before the No. 1 overall pick in 2014 signed a one-year, $13 million deal with the Tennessee Titans just before the start of the season. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clowney and the Browns couldn't meet in person last year and this meeting was described as “exploratory” by the team.

  • The wine sent into space has been tasted by experts [Updated]

    Update, March 24, 2021: The space wine has been corked! By “space wine,” we are of course referring to one of the 12 bottles of Bordeaux that spent a year aboard the International Space Station, along with 320 snippets of grapevines, to test the effects of a more stressful environment upon our plants and food products. The Associated Press reports that after researchers spent a few months analyzing the bottles after their return from space in January, one (worth about $5,900 even before its historic spaceflight) was opened up and served to 12 connoisseurs at the Institute for Wine and Vine Research in Bordeaux, France earlier this month.

  • Chiefs to re-sign WR Demarcus Robinson on one-year deal

    After striking out in the free-agent wide receiver market, the Chiefs are bringing back one of their own.

  • Report: Giants agree to terms with guard Zach Fulton

    The New York Giants have reportedly agreed to terms with former Houston Texans guard Zach Fulton.

  • Michigan congresswoman on Iowa election controversy: 'I cannot support overturning an election'

    Rep. Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., said she will not support House Speaker Pelosi’s push to decertify the six-vote election win of Rep. Miller-Meeks in Iowa. “I cannot support overturning an election, especially given everything that’s gone on and what we’ve been hearing from the Republican side of the aisle," she said. The GOP "attempted to delegitimize the results of the [presidential] election and ... in the case of the [Jan. 6] protesters ... to use violence to stop us from certifying an election. I can’t turn around and vote to decertify something that’s been stamped and approved in Iowa.” Slotkin is chair of the House Subcommittee on Intelligence and Counterterrorism.

  • U.N. confirms report on Saudi threat against Khashoggi investigator

    The U.N. human rights office said on Wednesday it confirmed the accuracy of published remarks by the independent expert who led an investigation into the murder of Jamal Khashoggi alleging that a senior Saudi official had made a threat against her. The Guardian newspaper on Tuesday quoted Agnes Callamard, U.N. expert on summary killings, as saying a Saudi official had threatened she would be "taken care of" if she was not reined in following her investigation into the journalist's murder. Saudi officials did not respond to a request for comment.

  • Micah Parsons: I feel I’m the most versatile player in this draft

    Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons opted out of playing in the 2020 season, so NFL scouts didn’t have a chance to watch him do anything on the field until the school’s Pro Day workout on Thursday. Parsons made the most of the chance to work out. He ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, which would have [more]

  • What Wes Welker and Jimmy Garoppolo told Kendrick Bourne about the Patriots

    A few 49ers told Kendrick Bourne what to expect in New England.

  • Are Bengals telegraphing one of their obvious draft choices this year?

    Do the Cincinnati Bengals have a specific draft target in mind?

  • How Republicans Can Win in California

    When one considers the Republican Party’s future and electoral aspirations, California isn’t usually on the list. The Golden State has endured nearly a full generation of Democratic rule. The last time a Republican won the governorship here was in 2006, and the last time without a Hollywood celebrity helming the ticket was in 1994. The current California Senate and Assembly feature Republicans mostly as a vestigial party, representing nine of 40 and 19 of 80 members, respectively. Nevertheless, there are promising signs that Republicans just might make a comeback in America’s wealthiest and most-populous state. The 2020 elections illuminate the possibilities — as do the Democratic Party’s missteps leading into 2022. Looking past the tumult of the presidential race, the real story of 2020 was the remarkable Republican and conservative performance at every other level. Deep-blue California was very much part of that, with Republicans seizing three new congressional seats from Democratic opposition — including the first California-Republican win over a Democratic incumbent since 1994. It’s worth looking at who did it, and how. In California’s 21st congressional district, David Valadao defeated the Democratic incumbent despite the district going for Biden by nearly ten points. In the sprawling San Joaquin Valley district, with its remarkable ethnic mix — it is over 70 percent Latino — diverse rural areas went remarkably conservative, mirroring a similar trend nationwide. In the 48th district, Michelle Park Steel defeated the Democratic incumbent in a coastal, urbanized, Orange County district with a strong minority presence: nearly 20 percent Asian and about 16 percent Latino. In the 39th district, my former colleague Young Kim defeated the incumbent Democrat in a district that runs mostly through Orange County and Los Angeles County. This district is remarkably mixed by ethnicity, with nearly one-third each being white, Latino, and Asian. What’s happening here? First and foremost, we’re seeing a breaking of the ethnic balkanization and bloc-voting upon which Democrats nationally have pinned their hopes. Asian-American voters understand that a party whose fervent ideologues would deny their children equitable admission to educational opportunity is not for them. Latino voters understand that the cultural values espoused by a progressive movement unfriendly to religion and family are not their own. African-American voters understand that the politics of job destruction and high taxes are exactly the opposite of what their families and communities need. In other words, the so-called permanent Democratic majority is impermanent because American minority voters are, in the end, just like all the other American voters. They’re rational actors who accurately perceive their own interests. We’re seeing something else, too: Republican candidates who don’t fit the party’s traditional mold of older white men. The fact that both Congresswoman Steel and Congresswoman Kim are Korean Americans in heavily Asian districts, or that Congressman Valadao is of Portuguese descent in a majority-Latino district, is not incidental to their victories. One’s community experience and identity matter, and conservatives who can speak credibly to both of those facts are candidates who can win. The conservative appeal in this vein is distinct from the progressive. As conservatives, we don’t appeal to exclusionary in-group representation: Our message is the applicability of universal American values and principles to everyone, from everywhere, of all walks of life. To be sure, California is still a blue state. While there are still reasons for hope, our work is unfinished. Still, if the past several years have taught us anything, it is that nothing lasts when it comes to partisan alignment. Just five years ago, who would have considered Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, or Arizona to be presidential-battleground states? Just three years ago, who would have thought a Democrat would come within three points of unseating an incumbent Republican United States senator in Texas? California, like all those states, is not frozen in time or in place. It’s time for Republicans to read the clear signals from 2020 and get ready for 2022. The prospects for 2022 are surprisingly bright. In addition to the 2020 outcomes, the decision by nearly all Democratic officeholders across the nation to embrace authoritarianism and paranoia as the bases for their pandemic-response policy has their own constituencies looking for common-sense alternatives. Here in California, nearly 40 million Americans have spent the past year in semi-isolation, bounded by a latticework of increasingly preposterous rules that seem to have no meaningful connection to public health. Democratic elites don’t follow them, of course — nothing has propelled Governor Gavin Newsom’s recall effort as much as his rule-breaking dinner at French Laundry — but we have to. Everyone knows families struggling because they can’t send their children to school. Likewise, everyone knows small businesses and entrepreneurs who lost everything because they were forbidden from opening their doors. In my own family, we were denied the opportunity to properly mourn my late grandfather, because we were forbidden to gather in an outdoor cemetery for more than 15 minutes. The coronavirus pandemic is a real emergency, of course. But most Californians no longer believe that the Democratic officeholders, from top to bottom, have real answers to it — and certainly not answers that do not destroy their lives and livelihoods. Add on to this the metastasizing progressive mania for overthrowing California and American history, and you have all the conditions for an electoral revolt. California has always been the foundry of the American dream. That’s why my grandparents and parents, survivors of the Cambodian Genocide and proud legal immigrants, chose to make our state their home. Californians don’t want to lose that: We’ve been out front for generations, in every sphere, forging the American future and giving the other 49 states their first look at tomorrow. If California Republicans can capture that spirit, defend California families, revive California greatness, and learn the lessons of 2020 — then come 2022, you can’t count them out. Their moment just might be now.

  • NBA betting: MVP race is wide open following injuries to LeBron James, Joel Embiid

    Earlier this month, LeBron James and Joel Embiid were co-favorites to win the NBA MVP, according to odds from BetMGM.