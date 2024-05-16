Browns to be featured four times in late-season prime time games in 2024

May 15—Normally when a team appears on "Thursday Night Football," it's like getting thrown a bone by the NFL, as in, "OK, we gave so and so a prime-time game. Now they can't complain."

It isn't like that for the Browns this year. The 2024 schedule released by the NFL on May 15 has the Browns playing four prime-time games — all after their Nov. 10 bye.

The Browns will host the Steelers in a Thursday night game on Nov. 17, play the Broncos in Denver in a "Monday Night Football" game on Dec. 2, visit the Bengals in a Thursday night game on Dec. 19 and then 10 nights later host the Dolphins in a "Sunday Night Football" game on Dec. 29.

"Those Thursday night games are really fun for us," head coach Kevin Stefanski said in the schedule news release issued by the Browns. "You're the only show in town. It's a short week. And for us to get two division opponents and those Thursday nights is a great opportunity for us.

"We love hosting prime-time games. So, that Pittsburgh game there in November will be really exciting for our crowd. And then going down a short drive down to Cincinnati for that Thursday night game in later December."

The Browns open the season at home against the Dallas Cowboys at 4:25 p.m. Sept. 8 and then visit the Jaguars a week later in Jacksonville.

An oddity in the schedule this year has the Browns not playing a divisional opponent until they host the Bengals on Oct. 20. The Ravens visit Cleveland Browns Stadium one week later. The Browns and Ravens will meet again in Baltimore on the final weekend of the regular season. The date for that game has not been determined.

The Browns will face the Steelers twice in a 17-day span. After the Nov. 21 Thursday night home game with the Steelers and the Monday night game in Denver, the Browns will face the Steelers at 1 p.m. Dec. 8 in Pittsburgh.

"Those division games are always so important," Stefanski said. "You always immediately when the schedule comes out find where they are on there. We've had years where it was all division early. Now, it's a little bit later when you're getting into the division games, starting in later October. So that's a unique part of this as well. But you definitely want to find those division games in the calendar immediately."

The Browns are slated to play three consecutive road games. They play the Raiders at Las Vegas at 4:25 p.m., Sept. 29, at the Washington Commanders on Oct. 6 and at the Philadelphia Eagles on Oct. 13. They also have three home games before going on their bye. As mentioned, they begin the AFC North portion of their schedule with back-to-back home games with the Bengals and Ravens. They then host the Chargers on Nov. 3 heading into their bye.

PRESEASON

Aug. 10: Green Bay, 4:25 p.m., WEWS

Aug. 17: Minnesota, 4:25 p.m., WEWS

Aug. 24: at Seattle, 7:00 p.m., WEWS

REGULAR SEASON

Sept. 8: Dallas, 4:25 p.m, WJW

Sept. 15: at Jacksonville, 1 p.m., WOIO

Sept. 22: N.Y. Giants, 1 p.m., WJW

Sept. 29: at Las Vegas, 4:25 p.m, WOIO

Oct. 6: at Washington, 1 p.m., WJW

Oct. 13: at Philadelphia, 1 p.m., WJW

Oct. 20: Cincinnati,1 p.m., WOIO

Oct. 27: Baltimore, 1 p.m., WOIO

Nov. 3: L.A. Chargers, 1 p.m., WOIO

Bye

Nov. 17: at New Orleans, 1 p.m., WJW

Nov. 21: Pittsburgh, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video

Dec. 2: at Denver, 8:15 p.m., ESPN*

Dec. 8: at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m., WOIO

Dec. 15: Kansas City, 1 p.m., WOIO

Dec. 19: at Cincinnati, 8:15 p.m., Prime Video*

Dec. 29: Miami, 8:20 p.m., WKYC*

TBD: at Baltimore, TBD

* — subject to change