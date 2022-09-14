Browns favored to start 2-0 for first time since 1993

Michael David Smith
·1 min read

If the Browns beat the Jets on Sunday, they’ll do something Cleveland hasn’t done since Bill Belichick was the head coach: Start the season 2-0.

The Browns are 1-0 for the first time since 2004, and if they beat the Jets they’ll be 2-0 for the first time since 1993, the season when Belichick made the shocking decision to release quarterback Bernie Kosar in favor of Vinny Testaverde.

Cleveland is a 6-point favorite on Sunday against a Jets team that did not look good in Week One, so there’s every reason to believe the Browns will reach 2-0.

Of course, a 2-0 start is no guarantee of a good season. Those 1993 Browns started 3-0 and were 5-2 when Belichick cut Kosar, but they went into a steep decline for the rest of the season and finished 7-9.

Browns favored to start 2-0 for first time since 1993 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories