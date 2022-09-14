If the Browns beat the Jets on Sunday, they’ll do something Cleveland hasn’t done since Bill Belichick was the head coach: Start the season 2-0.

The Browns are 1-0 for the first time since 2004, and if they beat the Jets they’ll be 2-0 for the first time since 1993, the season when Belichick made the shocking decision to release quarterback Bernie Kosar in favor of Vinny Testaverde.

Cleveland is a 6-point favorite on Sunday against a Jets team that did not look good in Week One, so there’s every reason to believe the Browns will reach 2-0.

Of course, a 2-0 start is no guarantee of a good season. Those 1993 Browns started 3-0 and were 5-2 when Belichick cut Kosar, but they went into a steep decline for the rest of the season and finished 7-9.

Browns favored to start 2-0 for first time since 1993 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk