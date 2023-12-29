Browns fans manage to make the Jets game about the Steelers

Cleveland Browns fans needed something to be happy about, and they’ll get it in the form of a playoff spot for their team when the clock strikes zero in tonight’s game versus the New York Jets.

But what Browns fans love more than anything is hating the Pittsburgh Steelers, and they made that clear late in the third quarter when “Pittsburgh sucks!” chants erupted from the crowd.

With the win, Cleveland clinches a playoff spot for the first time since the 2020 season. Steelers fans are familiar with that postseason game, as Baker Mayfield threw for 263 yards and three scores to defeat Pittsburgh 48-37 on January 10, 2021.

The Browns were knocked out the following week by the Kansas City Chiefs, who would go on to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LV.

