Some Browns fans aren't as excited for Deshaun Watson as LeBron James: Social reactions

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) warms up before the game against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium.

What a difference a day makes.

After rejecting a trade to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson decided the Cleveland Browns were the team for him.

The controversial quarterback who is accused of assaulting 22 different women and didn't play in 2021, is going to be a Brown in 2022. A grand jury in Texas chose not to indict Watson after considering evidence, but the quarterback still faces civil suits and depositions.

Watson is coming to Cleveland and the Browns are reportedly giving up three first round picks and two more additional draft picks. Reports also indicate that Watson is getting a new contract with the Browns that could set records.

Baker Mayfield asks for trade, but Browns say they are not accommodating the request

The news broke on Twitter and of course there was an atmosphere of shock, surprise, anger and happiness over the sudden change of mind.

Here's what Twitter had to say to Watson deciding Cleveland was for him.

LeBron James is happy about the Browns Deshaun Watson trade

Antonio Brown wants to be a Cleveland Brown wide receiver

Cleveland Antonio Browns



C-A-B — AB (@AB84) March 18, 2022

Take the Browns to SuperBowl



Not ToiletBowl — AB (@AB84) March 18, 2022

And Trevor Bauer, former Cleveland pitcher, has thoughts

Congrats @deshaunwatson on the new contract! Can’t wait to watch you play again. Happy to see the @nfl and their franchises are allowing you to continue your career after all the BS and lies you’ve been through recently. Onward and upward. The game is more fun with you in it. — Trevor Bauer (トレバー・バウアー) (@BauerOutage) March 18, 2022

Is it a good day for the Cleveland Browns? Some say no

Absolutely amazing that the biggest loss in the history of the @Browns franchise came on a Friday in March. — Mike Mizer (@MikeMizer) March 18, 2022

Did the Cleveland Browns win NFL free agency season?

Insane! Browns might’ve won free agency szn fr — 🃏 (@25WaVezz) March 18, 2022

Some Browns fans will have a tough time saying bye to Baker Mayfield

I’m a die hard @Browns fan and I always will be, but my heart hurts. I loved @bakermayfield. — 𝚎𝚖 (@emilyhadsell98) March 18, 2022

For some Browns fans, it's been a longtime coming

After predicting Deshaun Watson to the #Browns back in September we can finally rest. It is finished. pic.twitter.com/CA7myFOrlO — The Pylon (@pylon_the) March 18, 2022

Here are the likely starting quarterbacks in the AFC North

What made Deshaun Watson change his mind, outside of the money that is?

I NEED to know what about the Browns made Deshaun say yes — Hoochie Gang🤘🏿 (@BlvckRanger) March 18, 2022

Every dollar of Deshaun Watson’s new five-year, $230 million deal is guaranteed, per sources, setting a new record for the highest guarantee given to an NFL player. @Browns and Watson’s agent @DavidMulugheta combine to make history. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 18, 2022

