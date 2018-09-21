Browns fan catches opossum inside FirstEnergy Stadium during game against Jets

Yahoo Sports


Excitement was in the air on Thursday night in Cleveland, and everyone wanted in on the action.

And yes, that means everyone — even a local marsupial.

An opossum made its way into FirstEnergy Stadium for the Cleveland Browns’ Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets — presumably in an effort to see the Browns’ first win since 2016.


Security had trouble catching the little guy, too.


So instead of waiting for animal control to show up, or simply for security to figure it out, one Browns fan decided to take matters into his own hands.


He calmly picked up the opossum by the tail and put it in a cardboard box with a stadium staff member — who presumably took it the rest of the way to animal control and out of the stadium.

A Cleveland Browns fan caught an opossum that snuck into FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday night. (screenshot via BustedCoverage)
A Cleveland Browns fan caught an opossum that snuck into FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday night. (screenshot via BustedCoverage)

More from Yahoo Sports:
Wrongfully imprisoned man freed thanks to Golf Digest
Former NFL player explains why he retired at halftime
Tim Brown: Story of the man who replaced Cal Ripken Jr.
Arbitrator: Former UFC champ Jones had ‘no intention’ to cheat

What to Read Next