Browns fan catches opossum inside FirstEnergy Stadium during game against Jets



Excitement was in the air on Thursday night in Cleveland, and everyone wanted in on the action.

And yes, that means everyone — even a local marsupial.

An opossum made its way into FirstEnergy Stadium for the Cleveland Browns’ Thursday Night Football matchup against the New York Jets — presumably in an effort to see the Browns’ first win since 2016.

guys… there was an opossum in the stands at #NYJvsCLE… an OPOSSUM. (📹: @KaitlynT0068) pic.twitter.com/qnP5wmPLnF — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) September 21, 2018





Security had trouble catching the little guy, too.

Update: there’s an opossum in section 101 with security trying to corral it. Tonight is the night. — Mike (@BlueMike5577) September 20, 2018





So instead of waiting for animal control to show up, or simply for security to figure it out, one Browns fan decided to take matters into his own hands.

Most impressive catch by someone in a #Browns jersey tonight 😬 (via @bustedcoverage) pic.twitter.com/siKJM7rbTq — Yahoo Sports NFL (@YahooSportsNFL) September 21, 2018





He calmly picked up the opossum by the tail and put it in a cardboard box with a stadium staff member — who presumably took it the rest of the way to animal control and out of the stadium.

A Cleveland Browns fan caught an opossum that snuck into FirstEnergy Stadium on Thursday night. (screenshot via BustedCoverage)

