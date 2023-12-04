Browns fall to 7-5, but Joe Flacco gives reason for hope | Jeff Schudel

Dec. 3—Takeaways from the Browns-Rams game played on Dec. 3 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles:

—Happily for the Browns, they have no more games out west this season. They are 7-5 after losing to the Rams, 36-19, and three of their losses have been to teams at least two time zones away. They lost to the Seahawks in Seattle, 24-20, the Broncos in Denver, 29-12, and now the Rams in Los Angeles.

"Offense, defense and special teams, we didn't do enough in that game," Coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters. "Credit to the Rams. They did a nice job, obviously. I know this. We have a big one next week (Dec. 10 at Cleveland Browns Stadium vs. the Jaguars). We have to get back to work."

—It took 12 games, but the Browns finally have stability at quarterback — as long as Joe Flacco stays healthy.

Flacco threw a backbreaking interception in the fourth quarter that the Rams were able to convert into a touchdown for a 27-19 lead, but he showed poise throughout the day until the game became unwinnable in the final minute. He completed 23 of 44 passes for 254 with two touchdown passes and the fateful interception.

"It was a bad decision," Flacco told reporters. "I was late throwing that pass. To not come through in that situation stings."

The Browns had the ball first after the Rams won the toss and deferred. The Browns signed Flacco 13 days before he started against the Rams, yet he engineered a flawless 75-yard drive to open the game, finishing it with a touchdown pass to Jerome Ford. Flacco led them to a field goal to tie the game 10-10 with 2:06 to play in the first half.

The big play in the field goal drive was a 38-yard completion to Elijah Moore on the right sideline. Moore has been underused this season, but he did an excellent job of keeping his butt inbounds before his foot landed out of bounds to assure the pass would be ruled complete.

An eight-yard touchdown pass from Flacco to Harrison Bryant in the fourth quarter cut the Rams lead to 20-19. Dustin Hopkins missed the PAT that would have tied the game.

—Moore's clutch catches aside, if one would have sat down in training camp and made a list of concerns for the Browns heading into the season, "a tendency to drop passes" would have been far down the list, if it appeared on the list at all. Yet the dropsies have definitely plagued Amari Cooper and the gang as they've adjusted to four different starting quarterbacks.

The Browns started a drive on the Cleveland 44 in the second quarter, but failed to convert a first down because Cooper dropped a pass on third down in Rams territory when a completion would have kept the drive alive.

Cooper was injured on the play when he got sandwiched between two Rams defenders. He suffered a concussion and did not return.

The interception thrown by Flacco was the turning point, but the drop by Cooper potentially cost the Browns points that might have changed the course of the game.

—Of all the unforced penalties a team can be called for, the most infuriating are "illegal formation" or "Illegal shift" on offense.

Browns receiver Cedric Tillman was called for illegal formation on the first drive of the third quarter. The penalty did not affect the play, but it wiped out a completion of 18 yards to Moore at the Rams' 8.

Flacco, unruffled, went right back to Moore for a 22-yard competition to the Rams 9. Dustin Hopkins kicked a 24-yard field goal when the drive stalled to tie the score 13-13.

The Browns did not recover from another unforced error. They faced third-and-inches in the fourth quarter, but center Ethan Pocic was detected moving the ball forward — an illegal procedure penalty. The Browns did not convert the third-and-five. Stefanski decided to go for it on fourth-and-five with 2:33 left at the Cleveland 30 with 2:33 to play and three timeouts left, down 27-19. A pass intended for David Njoku was incomplete.

Stefanski argued the call on Pocic to no avail.

"We got called on it last week," Stefanski said. "We don't teach moving the ball. What's going on now is the Eagles sneak — I think (officials) are very aware and alert to teams moving the ball forward in short yardage. We weren't sneaking the ball (with Flacco), so there was no advantage to us moving the ball. We don't care about the four inches.

"It's frustrating. We don't teach it. It's part of the game. You hope to play clean. Those are big moments."

—The Browns obviously miss star running back Nick Chubb, who suffered a season-ending knee injury in the second game of the season. And breaking in another starting quarterback with a third of the season still to play is definitely a challenge.

Denzel Ward missed the Denver game and the game with the Rams because of a shoulder injury. His absence in the secondary created a hole Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford was able to exploit, especially on a day when defensive end Myles Garrett obviously was not at 100 percent because of a shoulder injury Garrett suffered last week in Denver. Garrett did not register a tackle against the Rams playing in a limited role.

The Rams were just 4-of-12 on third down, but still netted 399 yards of offense.

Stafford threw a touchdown pass to Puka Nacua, one to Demarcus Robinson and one to Cooper Kupp.

JAGUARS AT BROWNS

When: 1 p.m., Dec. 10

Where: Cleveland Browns Stadium

Records: Jaguars 8-3, Browns 7-5

TV: WOIO