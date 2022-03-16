How Browns, Falcons' Deshaun Watson pursuit impacts Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers

How Browns, Falcons' Watson pursuit impacts Jimmy G, 49ers originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

The 49ers are stuck at the moment as it pertains to Jimmy Garoppolo.

San Francisco plans to trade the 30-year-old signal-caller and start second-year quarterback Trey Lance next season, but any traction on the QB market is being held up at the moment by Deshaun Watson.

Teams have re-engaged in their pursuit of the Houston Texans quarterback after a grand jury didnt' find sufficient evidence to indict Watson on crimes relating to the sexual assault and misconduct allegations.

The New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers were the first two teams reported to garner meetings with Watson, who has a no-trade clause. But two teams who entered the fray Tuesday could throw a further wrench in the 49ers' timetable to trade Garoppolo.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Cleveland Browns and Atlanta Falcons were set to meet with Watson on Tuesday and Wednesday, respectively.

After news of the Browns' meeting with Watson broke Tuesday, Cleveland.com's Mary Kay Cabot reported the Browns could move on from quarterback Baker Mayfield whether or not they land Watson. Late Tuesday night, Mayfield posted a letter to Browns fans on social media which appeared to serve as a "goodbye just in case" note.

With many uncertainties, here is where my head and heart is. pic.twitter.com/psipN96cmh — Baker Mayfield (@bakermayfield) March 16, 2022

Mayfield, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, is coming off a down year in which he played most of the season with a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder. He had surgery in January and is expected to start light throwing in April.

It appears Mayfield's time in Cleveland is over one way or another, and that puts another quarterback on the market who likely will be more highly coveted than Garoppolo.

Mayfield is younger and cheaper than Garoppolo and has shown higher upside when right.

The Colts, with head coach Frank Reich, would seem to be an obvious destination for Mayfield. Reich is a talented offensive mind who could build in some of the Oklahoma concepts that made Mayfield so successful in college.

Indianapolis reportedly has talked with the 49ers about a trade for Garoppolo, but there is "nothing imminent" on that front, per NFL Media's Ian Rapoport, as the Colts are in a holding pattern as they survey the QB market.

As for the Browns, they could become a potential suitor for Garoppolo if they miss out on Watson after appearing to alienate Mayfield.

This brings us to the Falcons. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Tuesday that the Falcons are a "long shot" for Watson, but ESPN's Dianna Russini reported that Watson personally reached out to the Falcons and has interest in being traded to his hometown team.

If the Falcons do trade for Watson, Atlanta then would have to trade Matt Ryan to another team. Ryan has a no-trade clause so finishing his career in Houston is likely off the table.

Schefter also reported that the Colts and Seahawks are seen as teams that would be interested in trading for Ryan should he become available. The Falcons reportedly agreed to restructure Ryan's contract, but that hasn't been processed yet. The restructure will lower Ryan's dead cap hit and make facilitating a trade easier.

All this brings us back to the 49ers and Garoppolo.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the 49ers agreed to restructure the contracts of Dee Ford, George Kittle and Arik Armstead, ESPN's Field Yates reported. Those moves allowed the 49ers to get under the NFL salary cap by the start of free agency (1 p.m. Wednesday) and allows them to not have to cut Garoppolo to do so.

It was reported Tuesday that the 49ers were interested in speaking with Watson, but a source told NBC Sports Bay Area's Matt Maiocco that it was "not accurate."

With the Watson trade talks just beginning, Mayfield and Ryan potentially becoming available and free agents Marcus Mariota and Jameis Winston still available, the 49ers might not find any resolution to the Garoppolo situation soon.

Garoppolo also had surgery to repair his shoulder capsule last week and won't be ready to throw until late June or early July which could complicate trade discussions.

49ers general manger John Lynch told Maiocco that the 49ers have budgeted to bring Garoppolo back next season to compete with Lance.

However, the 49ers clearly would prefer to give Garoppolo a fresh start and move into the Lance era without a QB competition.

When or if that happens, however, depends on a number of factors outside the 49ers' control and it keeps getting more complicated as teams enter and exit the offseason search for a quarterback.

