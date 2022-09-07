Browns will face Joe Flacco not Zach Wilson in Week 2 versus Jets

There are still days to ramp up to the Cleveland Browns Week 1 matchup with the Carolina Panthers. Storylines around QB Baker Mayfield will probably dominate even if QB Jacoby Brissett doesn’t care.

As we’ve covered recently, there will also be another wave of predictions and power rankings to look at as well.

The amount of news and analysis week to week in the NFL is overwhelming but also one of the reasons the NFL is so popular.

Today we have news that will not impact Cleveland in Week 1 but, instead, is about their Week 2 opponent. The New York Jets have been dealing with their own quarterback issues after Zach Wilson got hurt in preseason. Today HC Robert Selah announced that Wilson won’t be available until Week 4 at the earliest:

Coach Saleh says that likely the earliest QB Zach Wilson will be available is Week 4 at Pittsburgh. pic.twitter.com/3buMD5xqTb — New York Jets (@nyjets) September 7, 2022

Flacco has played in seven games for the Jets over the last two seasons completing just 57% of his passes for 1,202 yards with nine touchdowns and three interceptions. In the five games that Flacco started, New York lost all five games.

The last time Flacco played against Cleveland was in 2018 with the Baltimore Ravens. The Browns won the game 12-9 despite Flacco hoisting up 56 pass attempts. The former Ravens QB only completed 52% of those passes with zero touchdowns and one interception.

