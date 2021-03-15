Browns extend tender offer to restricted free agent WR KhaDarel Hodge

The Cleveland Browns will hold onto wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge for the 2021 season. The team has extended the restricted free agent the necessary contract tender offer to keep Hodge in Cleveland for another season.

The Browns needed to extend a tender offer to keep Hodge from becoming an unrestricted free agent. He will earn $2.183 million with the original round tender offer, a figure set by the NFL. Hodge was an undrafted free agent originally signed by the Los Angeles Rams before the Browns claimed him off waivers.

Hodge caught 11 passes for 180 yards in nine games in 2020, and he’s also the best-blocking wideout on the team. Hodge has also made a name for himself as a special teams standout. That’s important because the Browns did not extend an RFA tender offer to CB Tavierre Thomas, who plays almost exclusively on special teams.