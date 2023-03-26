Browns expected sign offensive guard Wes Martin

NFL free agency continues as the Cleveland Browns are expected to sign Wes Martin to a contract and add depth to the offensive line. Martin is a four-year NFL veteran having played three seasons with the Commanders as well as a year with the New York Giants. In his rookie year in 2019, he was coached by current Browns offensive line coach Bill Callahan.

Martin hasn’t played a ton only playing one snap in 2022 and previous to that when he saw the field he was not good. He has never played more than 207 snaps in a season and his pass protection was terrible at times as with his run blocking not being much better.

This may be a case of Callahan and the Browns thinking they can get more out of him than in his previous few seasons. This likely is a camp body and depth trying to fight it out in camp as he isn’t a starting-caliber player right now.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire