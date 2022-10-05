Browns expected to bring back tight end Pharaoh Brown

After the Cleveland Browns brought one familiar face back in Drew Forbes earlier this week, they are now expected to bring another one back as well. Tight end Pharaoh Brown’s return to Cleveland looks imminent as he is in town today, expecting to ink a deal with the Browns according to PFN’s Aaron Wilson.

Miller Forristall was signed off the practice squad last week to fill that third tight end role after Jesse James landed on Injured Reserve. With this impending move, there is reason to believe Forristall could once again be cut with the hope of getting him back on the practice squad.

Brown played for the Browns in 2019, where he managed just two catches for seven yards. He entered the 2022 season as the starting tight end for the Houston Texans, but was cut as O.J. Howard has usurped his role. He has seven catches for 72 yards this season.

Browns expected to sign former Texans tight end Pharaoh Brown, according to a league source. He is in Cleveland today. #Browns — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) October 5, 2022

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire