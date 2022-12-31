Browns ‘expect two more weeks’ of solid play out of LB Reggie Ragland

Signed off of the practice squad of the Las Vegas Raiders after the season-ending injury to starting linebacker Sione Takitaki, Reggie Ragland is now seeing significant snaps for the Cleveland Browns. As the Browns have now lost a fifth linebacker in Jordan Kunaszyk, Ragland may be thrust into an even bigger role. And his position coach Jason Tarver thinks he is up to the challenge.

Tarver had this to say about Ragland during his weeks of interaction with the linebacker:

“To his credit, he has an infectious personality. He knows when to focus. He knows when to keep things light… His focus level, his personality and he likes contact, which of course is very important playing linebacker. He uses his hands, and he can really diagnose the box the run game. Played very solid last week, and we expect two more weeks one at a time of that.”

He was the highest-graded Brown according to PFF a week ago, and they will need him to keep that up as they continue to shovel in a variation of linebackers into their starting lineup.

