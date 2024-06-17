Browns expect LT Jedrick Wills to be ready by training camp after season-ending knee injury

The Cleveland Browns saw the season end for their left tackle Jedrick Wills after a knee injury suffered in November of last year. After eight months of recovery after knee surgery, the Browns are now expecting Wills to be ready to roll when training camp arrives next month.

Browns insider and Cleveland dot com’s Mary Kay Cabot provided an update on Wills and his fellow offensive tackles (all three who suffered season-ending injuries in 2023):

“The Browns were hoping Wills would be able to participate in minicamp, but the surgically-repaired knee (torn MCL) wasn’t ready yet. The goal now is for him to be ready for training camp, even if he’s limited at the beginning. Jack Conklin is still recovering from his torn ACL and MCL, but Dawand Jones was back on the field in OTAs and minicamp, and will be ready to roll.”

Wills enters the last year of his rookie contract, and it is no sure thing he will be given the opportunity of a contract extension. He is entering a crucial point in his NFL career and a make-or-break season. Can he finally rebound and put it all together to live up to the hype of the top 10 pick that he was?

