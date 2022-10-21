Browns expect LB Deion Jones to wear green dot sooner rather than later

The communication issues on the defensive side of the football have been well-documented throughout the season for the Cleveland Browns. Early on, the Browns were swapping out the main communicator mid-game between linebackers Anthony Walker Jr. and Jacob Phillips. After the season-ending injury to Walker Jr., Phillips has been solely wielding the green dot for communication from the sideline. It appears that green dot may be moving onto the helmet of Deion Jones sooner rather than later according to linebackers coach Jason Tarver.

While Jones has yet to be activated from Injured Reserve, a move that will almost certainly happen after Dakota Allen was released from the active roster (and then signed back to the practice squad), he has just concluded his second week of practice with the team. This also means Phillips’ time on the field may be dwindling as he continues to drown from the middle of the Cleveland defense.

Expect Jones to suit up and contribute for the Browns this Sunday as they look to rebound against the Baltimore Ravens.

