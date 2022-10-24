Browns expect Jacob Phillips to miss the rest of the season

The Browns believe linebacker Jacob Phillips suffered a season-ending injury on Sunday.

Phillips injured his pectoral and Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that the team does not expect him to return this season.

If that’s correct, Phillips will join Anthony Walker on injured reserve after taking over his spot in the starting lineup. Walker tore his quad in Week Three and Phillips has started the last four games for the Browns.

Phillips had 46 tackles and two sacks in seven overall appearances.

Deion Jones made his 2022 debut on Sunday and the recent acquisition from the Falcons appears to be in line for a starting role against the Bengals on Halloween.

