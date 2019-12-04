Browns expect full practice for Baker Mayfield

Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield had X-rays on his right hand during the first half of last Sunday’s game and it looked for a moment like he would not be able to return to action, but the results were negative and he returned to play the rest of the game.

Mayfield didn’t express much concern about issues with the hand this week and it doesn’t appear that any complications have come up in the last few days. Head coach Freddie Kitchens said at a Wednesday press conference that he anticipates Mayfield fully participating in practice this week.

The injury report will bring word if Mayfield was indeed a full participant. If so, he’ll be on track to start against the Bengals.

Kitchens also announced that left tackle Greg Robinson has been cleared from the concussion protocol after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Steelers.