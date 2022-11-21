Center Ethan Pocic left Sunday’s game after two offensive snaps and the Browns expect him to miss a good deal of time as a result of his knee injury.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski told reporters on Monday that the team expects Pocic to miss “weeks” as a result of his injury. Stefanski did not have a more specific timeline, but it would seem a stint on injured reserve could be in the cards.

Pocic has started every game for the Browns this season and he had not missed a snap before Sunday.

Hjalte Froholdt replaced Pocic during the 31-23 loss to the Bills and Stefanski said that he will remain the starter while Pocic is out of action.

Browns expect Ethan Pocic to miss multiple weeks with knee injury originally appeared on Pro Football Talk