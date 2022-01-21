Browns exec Kwesi Adofo-Mensah Vikings GM finalist, set for second interview

The Cleveland Browns could be losing a member of their front office this offseason. As we have been covering, Kwesi Adofo-Mensah has been requested for multiple interviews for general manager jobs in the NFL. Last year, Adofo-Mensah interviewed with the Carolina Panthers.

This year, he has added the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings to that list. Noted as a “sleeper” candidate at the start of the interview process, the Browns VP of football operations is now a primary candidate.

According to multiple reports, the Browns VP is one of two finalists for the top front-office job with the Vikings. First, Tom Pelissero reported the two candidates:

The #Vikings are requesting second interviews with #Chiefs executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles and #Browns VP of Football Operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah for their GM job, per sources. As of now, those are the two finalists. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 21, 2022

Adam Schefter followed that up with news that the two finalists were due to conduct their second interviews early next week:

As for the Vikings second-round of GM interviews, Browns’ VP of football operations Kwesi Adofo-Mensah is expected to be in Minnesota on Tuesday, and Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel Ryan Poles is likely Wednesday, per sources. https://t.co/fsShjVVwuZ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2022

If Adofo-Mensah is hired, Cleveland would acquire a third-round compensatory pick in the upcoming 2022 NFL draft and another in the 2023 draft.

Another Browns executive, Glenn Cook, has also interviewed for the Minnesota job but seems to be out of the running.

Cleveland could lose a valued executive but gain valuable draft picks if Adofo-Mensah beats out Ryan Poles for the Vikings GM job. Based on the interview schedule, it is likely Minnesota makes their decision between the two in the near future.