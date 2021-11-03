Between renewal of vows and divorce, the Browns may be choosing the latter.

Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports reports that receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will not practice on Wednesday, and that the decision is “team-related.” Also, Josina Anderson reports that Beckham was ready to practice on Wednesday, but that the team told him he is “excused.”

This means that the messages sent on Tuesday by Beckham’s father and by LeBron James resonated. In a big way. Big enough to get the Browns to deliberately press pause on the relationship for a day, as the Browns undoubtedly consider whether to press pause on the relationship for good.

For now, it looks like it’s going to be over. And if they cut him, he’ll end up on waivers. If he clears waivers, he’ll become a free agent. And then he can sign with any other team — including the Chiefs or the Bills or any other AFC contender.

Browns excuse Odell Beckham Jr. from Wednesday practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk